Police appeal for witnesses after brawl at The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth

The fight, involving a group of people, took place at The Hard Interchange today (August 5).
Officers were called to the incident at 12.56pm.
Police have been informed that those involved fled the scene in vehicles following the incident.
A witness to the incident reported seeing a ‘white car drive off at high speed’ after the fight took place.
They said: ‘I was having a quiet pint in the Lady Hamilton pub which is across the road at least 50 yards away.
‘All I saw was a fracas going on. There were at least a dozen people.
‘I've no idea what it was about. I live in this area and know one knew if it was to do with anything local.
‘It was at the entry end, the southern end to the taxi rank at The Hard Interchange.
‘A white vehicle was in the taxi lane by The Hard. It fled through the taxi rank and flew at high speed.’
A security officer at The Hard Interchange added: ‘It was the morning security on duty at the time. I was told security tried to stop them.
‘They were actually fighting with each other. There were two cars involved, one car had four people and the other had two people.’
Those with information about the brawl should call 101, quoting the reference 0940 of today’s date.