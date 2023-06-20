News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Two vehicles burst into flames after crashing into each other on A3 at Horndean

Two vehicles burst into flames after crashing into each other on a major road.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that all lanes are blocked on the roundabout at J2/B2149 of the A3(M) in Horndean as a result.

Delays are building between the slip roads. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said multiple emergency services attended the scene after receiving a call earlier this afternoon.

The incident caused delays on the roadsThe incident caused delays on the roads
The incident caused delays on the roads
They said: ‘Police were called at 2.55pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A3.

‘Both vehicles caught fire. Emergency services attended. No one was injured.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what's on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News's website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.