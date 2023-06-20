Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that all lanes are blocked on the roundabout at J2/B2149 of the A3(M) in Horndean as a result.

Delays are building between the slip roads. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said multiple emergency services attended the scene after receiving a call earlier this afternoon.

The incident caused delays on the roads

They said: ‘Police were called at 2.55pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A3.

‘Both vehicles caught fire. Emergency services attended. No one was injured.’

