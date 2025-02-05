Hampshire woman found following disappearance after leaving Southampton General Hospital
Katie Linin, 22, disappeared after leaving Southampton General Hospital at 3.30pm on Monday (February 3).
Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find the female from Lymington, who also had links to New Milton and Southampton.
Members of the public were urged to call 999 if they spotted Katie. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed she has now been located.
A statement published on Facebook said: “Following our appeals yesterday to locate a missing 22-year-old woman from Lymington, we are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.”