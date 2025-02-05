Hampshire woman found following disappearance after leaving Southampton General Hospital

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST
A woman who went missing after leaving hospital has now been found.

Katie Linin, 22, disappeared after leaving Southampton General Hospital at 3.30pm on Monday (February 3).

Most Popular

Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find the female from Lymington, who also had links to New Milton and Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public were urged to call 999 if they spotted Katie. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed she has now been located.

A statement published on Facebook said: “Following our appeals yesterday to locate a missing 22-year-old woman from Lymington, we are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.”

Related topics:Southampton General HospitalPoliceMissing People
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice