A woman who went missing after leaving hospital has now been found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Linin, 22, disappeared after leaving Southampton General Hospital at 3.30pm on Monday (February 3).

Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find the female from Lymington, who also had links to New Milton and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public were urged to call 999 if they spotted Katie. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed she has now been located.

A statement published on Facebook said: “Following our appeals yesterday to locate a missing 22-year-old woman from Lymington, we are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.”