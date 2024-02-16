Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman, in her 20s, had stopped her vehicle on Cranbury Place in Southampton at around 1pm on Tuesday, February 13. She was then approached by an unknown man who demanded the keys to her van, when she refused he threatened her and took her backpack which contained a set of house keys, bank cards, loose change and a set of car keys. The woman was not injured in the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers investigating this incident have been carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries, but would now like to hear from anyone who was in the Cranbury Place area at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps saw the man leaving the area.

"Were you on Cranbury Place on Tuesday afternoon (February 13)? Did you see what happened or did you see a man matching the above description in the area? Perhaps you were in a vehicle and have dash cam footage that may have captured something that could assist our enquiries?"

The man is described as:

White

Aged approximately in his early 20s

Around 5ft 10ins tall

Skinny build

Wearing a full grey tracksuit and a dark grey face covering.