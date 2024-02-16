News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hampshire woman robbed in Southampton after attempted car theft - police appeal for witnesses

A Hampshire woman was robbed of her belongings after refusing to give up her delivery van to a man who threatened her.
By Joe Williams
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT
The woman, in her 20s, had stopped her vehicle on Cranbury Place in Southampton at around 1pm on Tuesday, February 13. She was then approached by an unknown man who demanded the keys to her van, when she refused he threatened her and took her backpack which contained a set of house keys, bank cards, loose change and a set of car keys. The woman was not injured in the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers investigating this incident have been carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries, but would now like to hear from anyone who was in the Cranbury Place area at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps saw the man leaving the area.

"Were you on Cranbury Place on Tuesday afternoon (February 13)? Did you see what happened or did you see a man matching the above description in the area? Perhaps you were in a vehicle and have dash cam footage that may have captured something that could assist our enquiries?"

The man is described as:

  • White
  • Aged approximately in his early 20s
  • Around 5ft 10ins tall
  • Skinny build
  • Wearing a full grey tracksuit and a dark grey face covering.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240064712. Alternatively you can submit information online.

