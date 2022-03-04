Liam John Charles Williams, aged 19, plunged a knife into the 16-year-old boy while out with friends on Halloween in 2020 and ‘could have killed’ the child, a top detective said.

The attack was sparked after brutal yob Williams got into a ‘verbal altercation’ with the boy at about 1.30am on November 1, in Appley Walk, Puckpool on the Isle of Wight, police said. ‘Williams pulled out a knife, threatening those present, and a physical altercation took place. He then proceeded to stab the victim four times in the chest and abdomen,’ a police spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Williams, 19, of the Isle of Wight, has been jailed after he repeatedly stabbed a child in the chest and stomach

‘After the stabbing, Williams went back to his home address where he deliberately smashed his neighbour’s car windscreen. He then left home carrying another knife, but discarded this before being stopped by police.’

SEE ALSO: Dog dies and woman injured in kitchen fire

Williams – who was 18 at the time – was arrested by police for those offences and charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of a knife in a public place, and criminal damage.

Williams, of Amherst Place in Ryde, admitted all three offences when he appeared at Newport Crown Court on January 10 this year.

Appearing at the same court on yesterday, he was jailed for 32 months.

Detective Constable Mark Thomas said: ‘The immeasurable harm that knives cause is well documented, and this is another shocking example of the consequences of carrying a knife.

‘As soon as you make that decision to pick up a bladed weapon, you create the very real risk of seriously injuring or killing someone.

‘Williams made the conscious decision to pull out that knife and use it against the boy. His intentions to use it were clear, and his guilty pleas are evidence of that.

‘He could have killed that boy. That is the frightening reality.

‘To anyone carrying a knife, or thinking of carrying a knife – don’t do it. One bad decision could seal the fate of yourself and others.’

Those who feel under pressure to carry a knife are being urged to approach the Knife Free website at https://www.knifefree.co.uk/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron