Dog dies while woman and other pets rescued as firefighters battle 'thick black smoke' at early morning kitchen fire in Swanmore
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to tackle an early morning kitchen fire in which a dog sadly died.
‘Thick black smoke’ could be seen billowing out of a house in Reed Close early today.
Crews from Bishop's Waltham, Droxford and Botley fire stations responded to reports at 5.08am this morning.
An animal rescue advisor was also on hand, following reports that a dog was stuck inside the building.
Two dogs – believed to be Rhodesian ridgebacks – were rescued from the property and taken to a local vet, but one died.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to put out the fire.
A ventilation fan was utilised to dissipate the smoke, and other properties were checked to make sure the smoke did not spread.
Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) treated one woman at the scene, who was then taken to hospital.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue service said: ‘We were called at 5.08am following a report of a kitchen fire in Reed Close, Swanmore.
‘Smoke could be seen coming from the terraced house and crews from Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford and Botley attended.
‘One of our animal rescue advisors was also at the scene and two dogs were taken to a local vet.
‘One sadly died.
‘A thermal imaging camera was used to check that there were no hot-spots in adjoining properties.
‘One female was treated by SCAS at the scene and taken to hospital.
‘The stop-message was given at 7.05am.’