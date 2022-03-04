The crashed vehicle spilled thousands of Amazon parcels onto the road between Chichester and Emsworth.

Significant damage was caused to the central reservation, and an oncoming driver was hospitalised after her car crashed into the lorry.

Stanislaw Polak, 63, has been jailed for four months, and is banned from driving for 19 months.

A lorry driver who crashed and overturned his vehicle – spilling thousands of parcels onto the A27 – has been jailed. Picture: Sussex Constabulary.

He was behind the wheel of a lorry heading eastbound on October 9, 2020.

Lewes Crown Court heard Polak fell asleep in his seat.

He rolled his vehicle, spilling thousands of parcels onto the motorway and ahead of oncoming traffic.

Lewes Crown Court heard Stanislaw Polak, 63, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, said words to the paramedic to the effect of 'asleep just for a second'. Picture: Sussex Constabulary.

The section of the A27 was closed for 12 hours in both directions.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 5.30am.

Polak suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment – later being discharged.

Members of the public stopped to assist at the scene, and shone torches in an attempt to alert other motorists.

A female driver in a gold Renault Scenic could not avoid the wreckage and was hospitalised after the crash. Picture: Sussex Constabulary.

A female driver in a gold Renault Scenic couldn’t avoid the marooned lorry and crashed into the wreckage.

She was taken to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

As well as the central reservation, parts of the road were also damaged.

That section of the A27 had to be closed in both directions, allowing for the lorry to be recovered and highways repairs to be carried out.

Polak, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, attended a voluntarily police interview after being discharged from hospital.

He was served with a postal requisition to face a charge of dangerous driving, which he pleaded guilty to in court yesterday.

Polak must take an extended re-test should he wish to drive again, as well as serving his prison term and motoring ban.

Lewes Crown Court heard when a paramedic asked the driver what happened, he said words to the effect of ‘asleep just for a second’.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Steve Lambeth, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

‘He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him.

‘I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel.

‘Take a break if you feel tired.

‘If you are a professional driver, do not exceed the number of legal driver hours, and make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on your journey.’

