Data from the Home Office shows the number of offences recorded by Hampshire police has risen by 64 per cent in a year.

The definition of a hate crime is those motivated by a prejudice or hostility towards a personal characteristic.

The rise in the number of hate crimes recorded in Hampshire is considerably higher than the increase in England and Wales. The majority have race as a motivating factor. Hampshire Constabulary said the statistic show people have more confidence in reporting such incidents to the police. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images.

This includes race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability.

In total, 5,796 hate crimes were recorded in the year to March (2021-2022), compared to 3,528 the year before.

This percentage increase is significantly higher than the national rise.

in England and Wales, the total number of hate crimes rose by 26 per cent in 2021-2022, from 124,104 to 155,841.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: ‘No one should have to endure abuse and discrimination for simply being themselves.

‘Hate crime is a very personal offence which can shatter victims’ confidence and self-worth, making them feel unsafe and threatened – so any rise is seriously worrying.’

Out of the 6,015 total ‘motivating factors’ recorded by Hampshire Constabulary 3,454 related to race, 203 to religion, 1064 to sexual orientation, 1,052 to disability, and 242 to transgender issues.

Assistant chief constable Paul Bartolomeo said the statistics show people have more confidence to speak to the police.

He said: ‘We work hard throughout the year to engage with communities to encourage people to report hate crimes to us and this is partially reflected in the increase in reported hate crime.

‘These figures can be viewed as a positive consequence of an increase in trust in our communities who report incidents.

‘We know hate crime is still under-reported and so we urge anyone who has been a victim to report it.’

According to analysis of figures submitted by 26 forces to the Home Office, 9 per cent of hate crime flagged offences had been dealt with by a charge or summons over this period.

This is slightly under 10 per cent in the year ending March 2021.

‘We will not tolerate hate crime anywhere in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight,’ Mr Bartolomeo added.

‘Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable.

