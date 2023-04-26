Jake Norman, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene at Cosham railway station on Sunday morning. Police officers and paramedics rushed to the station at 6.56am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Jake’s family have paid tribute to him through the British Transport Police (BTP). Their statement read: ‘As a family we are devastated for the loss of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson, Jake Norman.

The family of Jake Norman, 17, have paid tribute to him following his death at Cosham railway station on the morning of April 23. Picture: British Transport Police/Google Street View.

‘Jake was a very strong-willed young man who always thought about others first, he was kind, caring and always helpful. Jake loved spending his time with his family and being at the gym.

‘He had his whole life ahead of him. Jake was loved and adored by his friends, we as a family have felt this love through the tributes and kind messages we have received.

‘We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks through this tragic incident and that we as a family will never be able to overcome losing him. We will always love and miss you.’

Jake Norman, 17. Picture: British Transport Police.

Flowers have been left in Cosham Park, with teenagers and others gathering to pay their respects to Jake. British Transport Police said officers are not treating his passing as suspicious, but ‘they are still working to establish the full circumstances behind his death and how he came to access the railway’.

