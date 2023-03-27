Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sex attacks on four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

They are said to have taken place in Havant between September 2019 and July 2021.

Babu entered his pleas at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.

His case was sent for trial.

The 46-year-old, of Nore Farm Avenue, Emsworth, was released on conditional bail until the trial, which is set to begin on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC said the trial will last three weeks.