News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 hour ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
2 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Havant doctor Mohan Babu denies sexual assault against four patients

A GP has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault against four patients.

By Tom Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:02 BST

Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sex attacks on four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

They are said to have taken place in Havant between September 2019 and July 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Babu entered his pleas at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.

A GP has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault against four patients. Mohan Babu outside Portsmouth Crown Court
A GP has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault against four patients. Mohan Babu outside Portsmouth Crown Court
A GP has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault against four patients. Mohan Babu outside Portsmouth Crown Court
Most Popular

NOW READ: Portsmouth park and ride closed after travellers move in

His case was sent for trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 46-year-old, of Nore Farm Avenue, Emsworth, was released on conditional bail until the trial, which is set to begin on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC said the trial will last three weeks.

Portsmouth Crown Court
Portsmouth Crown Court
Portsmouth Crown Court