Havant doctor Mohan Babu denies sexual assault against four patients
A GP has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault against four patients.
Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sex attacks on four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.
Babu entered his pleas at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.
His case was sent for trial.
The 46-year-old, of Nore Farm Avenue, Emsworth, was released on conditional bail until the trial, which is set to begin on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Judge Timothy Mousley KC said the trial will last three weeks.