Havant flower theft at BP petrol station sees police release CCTV image of people they would like to speak to
The incident occurred on Saturday. October 19 between 5.20am and 5.40 am at the BP Petrol Station on Park Lane, Havant. £60 worth of flowers were stolen with police releasing a CCTV image of a couple they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We believe the man and woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 4424055180.”
Police advise you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.