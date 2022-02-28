Havant man arrested following incident in a Portsmouth home this morning
A MAN from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in a Portsmouth home this morning.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:39 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:18 am
Police were called to a house in London Road, Hilsea, at 8.30am today (Feb 28).
A 23-year-old man is currently in custody as a result.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police told The News: ‘Officers were called at 8.30am this morning to a report of a domestic related incident at an address on London Road, Portsmouth.
‘A 23-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.’