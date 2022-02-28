Havant man arrested following incident in a Portsmouth home this morning

A MAN from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in a Portsmouth home this morning.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:18 am

Police were called to a house in London Road, Hilsea, at 8.30am today (Feb 28).

A 23-year-old man is currently in custody as a result.

Read More

Read More
Man spotted walking through Winchester carrying an axe – and police found two kn...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called to a domestic incident in London Road, Hilsea, on February 28, 2022.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police told The News: ‘Officers were called at 8.30am this morning to a report of a domestic related incident at an address on London Road, Portsmouth.

‘A 23-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.