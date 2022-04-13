The man, who is in his 70s, was driving a black Hyundai when it was in a collision with a white transit van.

Emergency services were called to A27 Southampton Road near to the intersection with Western Road at around 11.36am.

A27 Western Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police have said that the van involved in the crash failed to stop for officers a short time before the collision happened.

The driver of the black Hyundai suffered serious yet not believed to be life threatening injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, assault / ill-treat / neglect / abandon a child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury, fail to stop and common assault of an emergency worker.