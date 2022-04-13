Havant man arrested for drug driving after crash leaves pensioner, 70, seriously injured in Portsmouth
A PENSIONER was left needing hospital treatment after a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth.
The man, who is in his 70s, was driving a black Hyundai when it was in a collision with a white transit van.
Emergency services were called to A27 Southampton Road near to the intersection with Western Road at around 11.36am.
Police have said that the van involved in the crash failed to stop for officers a short time before the collision happened.
The driver of the black Hyundai suffered serious yet not believed to be life threatening injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A 37-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, assault / ill-treat / neglect / abandon a child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury, fail to stop and common assault of an emergency worker.
He remains in custody at this time.