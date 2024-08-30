Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who exposed himself in front of two females and had indecent images of children has been jailed.

Pervert Tommy John Back, 22, of Rooksbury Croft, Havant, has been put behind bars after pleading guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court. Back followed a 15-year-old girl and approached her in Pleasant Road, Milton, Portsmouth, on February 29 at roughly 3.20pm.

Tommy John Back, 22, of Rooksbury Croft in Havant, has been jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court after exposing himself in front of a girl and a woman, among other disturbing incidents. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/NW

He spoke to the teenager briefly before indecently exposing himself and leaving the scene. The victim was no physically hurt. On the same day, a 30-year-old woman was approached by Back while waiting for a bus in Goldsmith Avenue. Back exposed himself and left the scene, while not physically harming the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few days later, on March 5, another 15-year-old girl was stalked in the Prospect Way area of Havant. She was not physically hurt. Back was arrested and charged following a police investigation including public appeals.

He was charged with four offences of exposure; two offences of voyeurism; three offences of making an indecent image of a child; possession of an extreme pornographic image and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. Back was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 22 after pleading guilty to exposure and other incidents at a previous hearing.

Detective constable Dave Glover, an officer on the case, said: “We take all reports of indecent exposure very seriously and Back’s behaviour was very concerning. I’m pleased that the court has recognised the danger he posed to members of the public and have imposed a sentence that sends a strong message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. I’d urge anyone who is the victim of similar offences to report it to us straight away. It may relate to somebody that is already known to us or help us to build a picture of what is happening so that we can take action to prevent future offending.”