A predator who raped three women and forced his victims to have sex with another man has been found guilty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depraved Bruno Claudiuo Sala, 39 of Havant, was convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court today (August 7) of several offences against three women. He formed relationships with his victims, between 2019 and 2020, before setting them up to be raped and abused by himself and his accomplice - Edson Da-Cunha Domingos.

John Montague, a Senior District Crown Prosecutor with Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Wessex, said, “Bruno Sala poses a significant danger to society. He did not see these women as people – he saw them as objects he could use, humiliate and dominate. Sala took pleasure in knowing the extreme harm he was causing these women, and others, like Domingos, took advantage of their vulnerability for their own sexual gratification.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Claudiuo Sala, 39 of Havant, has been found guilty of raping and abusing three women, setting them on his accomplice, Edson Da-Cunha Domingos, 40, of Southsea. | Chris Moorhouse

Sala has been found guilty of five counts of rape against three women, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, believing it would be committed. He denied being violent towards the females and claimed all of the sexual activity was consensual.

Court heard from the women that they met Sala on dating apps, with relationships quickly intensifying. He started off as being “gentle and loving”, the jury heard, luring his victims into a false sense of security by buying them gifts and introducing their children to each other. Sala’s demeanour suddenly changed later into the relationship, where perceived slights were punished with rape and physical assault.

He had plied one of the women with cocaine and alcohol, raping her while her face was held down in the drug, and subjecting another to extreme humiliation. It became expected that the women would sleep with Domingos. If they refused, Sala would rape, assault, and demean them until they agreed.

Domingos, 40, of Southsea, was tried alongside Sala and found guilty of two counts of rape against one woman. He originally denied ever having had sexual contact with the woman, and claimed he only met her once at a barbeque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men were convicted by jury, with prosecutors proving the pair were responsible for the extensive rape and abuse of the victims. They are due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 1.

Mr Montague, head of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit at the CPS, added: “The prosecution team presented evidence such as witness testimony, phone data and evidence of injuries to build a robust case and secure convictions. Most importantly, I would like to commend the courage of these women – who, in the face of significant trauma, have in turn helped secure justice against these dangerous men.”