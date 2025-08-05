Portsmouth drug dealer jailed for supplying Class A narcotics after van searched outside KFC and house raided
Neil Heath, 42, has been put behind bars for selling Class A and B substances after pleading guilty in court. Patrolling officers in Havant identified a person of interest in a white Citreon Berlingo outside KFC in Park Way.
Officers stopped and spoke to the occupants of the vehicle, who began acting suspiciously. The van was inspected and Class A drugs were found in the front and back of the vehicle. Heath, of Byerley Road in Fratton, Portsmouth, was searched by police. A small amount of cash and suspected Class A narcotics were seized.
Heath’s address was subsequently searched, with police finding Class A and B drugs, associated paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash. The 42-year-old was arrested and charged with with possessing a controlled drug of Class A with intent to supply, possessing a controlled drug of Class B drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
Heath pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 25 for sentencing. He has been sent to prison for three years.