Hampshire roads policing officers stopped the BMW on the M27 at junction 9 on Friday and have reported the driver for driving while disqualified and for driving a vehicle with no front registration plate.

The vehicle was coming into Hampshire from the Bournemouth area, a police spokeswoman said.

A Havant man has been reported for summons after being caught on the M27 with no number plate on his BMW and for driving while disqualified. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit Twitter account

Police said that they had been told the car had earlier been driven around Sussex with a different registration plate.

The BMW and the number plate were seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, which gives police the power to obtain names and addresses of drivers and others, and to require evidence of insurance and test certificates.

