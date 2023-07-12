Havant’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, in partnership with Portsmouth City Council, have secured a closure order for an address on Broadmere Avenue in Havant, under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The closure order, which came into effect on Monday (10 July) means that no-one will be allowed to enter or remain at the address from that date for two months. If they do they will be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

NOW READ: Hampshire police launch search for Portsmouth man wanted in class A drug supply investigation

Police have closed a property on Broadmere Avenue in Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has attached a copy of the order to the address and will take action if any breaches take place. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary sought the order over ‘concerns around drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the property.’

Inspector Paul Bromell said: "We’ve received a number of reports about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the address, which has caused misery for neighbours. Behind the scenes, we have been working with partners to gather enough evidence to secure the order.

“This takes a lot of work as the threshold is very high, so we would like to thank the community for their support and patience while we did this. These types of closures are not straightforward, as it ultimately means someone is removed from their home. However, in instances like these we will do all we can to stop anti-social behaviour and the enormous impact it creates.”