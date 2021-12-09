Electric dirt bike riders in Penner Lane, Havant. Picture: Boris & Lonny/YouTube

The 14-minute clip records around eight riders in Penner Road, Havant, and was posted by the account Boris & Lonny.

Police said they are making enquiries so they can ‘speak to those involved’.

The video shows how the vehicles are offloaded from a van in the street and helmet-wearing riders carry out wheelies.

Some of the stunts show the riders sitting on the bikes but with their legs outstretched hooked over the handlebars.

‘You won, you won,’ one rider says to another after being overtaken by a man performing a wheelie close to him in what appears to be a race.

Riders are seen driving on the wrong side of the road while performing stunts.

One of the main riders tells viewers: ‘We are going to meet a load of guys in Portsmouth, we're going to go meet a load of guys in Portsmouth go hit some jumps, go ride - it's going to be a lit day.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of a video online of a number of people riding electric dirt bikes in an anti-social manner on Penner Road, Havant.

‘Local officers are currently working to establish the circumstances of how the video came to be made and are following lines of enquiry in order to be able to speak to those involved.

‘Illegal, anti-social and irresponsible electric bike use is a priority in Havant currently and we know it can be linked to other criminality.

‘We’re currently progressing numerous lines of enquiry to identify local offenders so that action can be taken.

‘Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should call 101.’

The News contacted those behind the YouTube channel but received no response.

