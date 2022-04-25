Man found with head injuries after assault in Southsea

A MAN was found with head injuries after reports of an assault in Southsea.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:09 pm

Police were called to Elm Grove at 10.15am today.

Officers attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, was found with injuries to his head and face.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth dad who misused disabled blue badge of daughter, 10, 'went to get cha...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Elm Grove.. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘They remain in police custody at the current time.

SEE ALSO: Police urge public to help find boy, 15, who has been 'missing for a number of days'

‘Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to approach them.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.