Man found with head injuries after assault in Southsea

Police were called to Elm Grove at 10.15am today.
Officers attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, was found with injuries to his head and face.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
‘They remain in police custody at the current time.
‘Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to approach them.’