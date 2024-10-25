Hayling Island pensioner arrested after drugs and suspected stolen property found in car
The 76-year-old has been bailed after being detained last Friday (October 18). Officers stopped a vehicle in Havant Road, with police stating they found narcotics and stolen properly inside.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “On searching the vehicle, officers found and seized items including suspected class A drugs and electronics suspected to be used in drug supply.
“A 76 year-old man from Hayling Island was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and enter into / concerned in acquisition of / use or control criminal property.
“He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, January 18, while enquiries continue.”