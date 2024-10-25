Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a stop and search on Hayling Island.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 76-year-old has been bailed after being detained last Friday (October 18). Officers stopped a vehicle in Havant Road, with police stating they found narcotics and stolen properly inside.

The car was stopped in Havant Road, Hayling Island. | Google Street View

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “On searching the vehicle, officers found and seized items including suspected class A drugs and electronics suspected to be used in drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 76 year-old man from Hayling Island was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and enter into / concerned in acquisition of / use or control criminal property.

“He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, January 18, while enquiries continue.”