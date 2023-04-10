News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man arrested by armed offices outside Cosham Natwest is released from kidnap investigation

A man who was arrested by armed police after an incident outside a Portsmouth bank no longer faces a kidnap charge.

By Tom Morton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST

The 18-year-old was arrested on January 6 outside Natwest in Cosham.

Police said at the time that it had been reported to them that a man had been ‘held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account’.

The scene outside NatWest in Cosham High Street in JanuaryThe scene outside NatWest in Cosham High Street in January
The 18-year-old, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Police have now confirmed that he has been released from the investigation with no further action being taken against him over the kidnap offence, but that he remains under investigation for the drugs offence. A 47-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl – who is now 17 – who were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap have been released from the investigation with no further action being taken against them.