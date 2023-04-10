Police said at the time that it had been reported to them that a man had been ‘held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account’.

Police have now confirmed that he has been released from the investigation with no further action being taken against him over the kidnap offence, but that he remains under investigation for the drugs offence. A 47-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl – who is now 17 – who were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap have been released from the investigation with no further action being taken against them.