Police searching for missing Havant man as family "increasingly concerned" for his welfare
Terry Armstrong, 37, disappeared after he left his home address at 7.15am yesterday morning (August 31). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have shared an image of him as part of their appeal.
The force said: “We and his family are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"Terry is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, with tattoos on his neck.
"He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with blue Adidas trainers.
“He is driving a red Vauxhall Zafira.” Police are urging anyone who has seen Terry since yesterday morning have been advised to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 1068 of yesterday’s date.