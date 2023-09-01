News you can trust since 1877
Police searching for missing Havant man as family "increasingly concerned" for his welfare

A man from Havant has been reported missing leaving his family and police “increasingly concerned” for his safety.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Terry Armstrong, 37, of Havant, went missing at 7.15am yesterday morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Terry Armstrong, 37, of Havant, went missing at 7.15am yesterday morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Terry Armstrong, 37, disappeared after he left his home address at 7.15am yesterday morning (August 31). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have shared an image of him as part of their appeal.

The force said: “We and his family are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Terry is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, with tattoos on his neck.

"He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with blue Adidas trainers.

“He is driving a red Vauxhall Zafira.” Police are urging anyone who has seen Terry since yesterday morning have been advised to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 1068 of yesterday’s date.