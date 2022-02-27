A large number of force vehicles were seen in the area around South Parade Pier earlier.

There were at least five police cars at the scene.

Police attending incident in Southsea.

It came after a five-year-old girl went missing.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm we were called to South Parade Pier at 2.40pm today (27 February) to reports that a five-year-old girl had gone missing.

‘She was found shortly afterwards safe and well near the Coffee Cup in Eastney and has been reunited with her family as of 3.15pm.

‘We would like to thank the members of the public and pier staff who helped us in the search and the woman who found the girl, reported this to us and looked after her before we arrived.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron