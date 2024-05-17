Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a man after multiple house and car windows were broken.

The criminal damage took place in the early hours of Saturday, May 11, between midnight and 12.10am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the spate of vandalism happened in Church Lane, Hedge End. The force has shared pictures of a male they wish to speak to.

Police wish to speak to this male after several windows were smashed along Church Lane, Hedge End, on May 11. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

He is pictured wearing a grey hooded top, with Gym King written across the back of the shoulders, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” police added.

“Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”