Multiple house and car windows smashed in vandalism spree as police hunt man in Hedge End
and live on Freeview channel 276
The criminal damage took place in the early hours of Saturday, May 11, between midnight and 12.10am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the spate of vandalism happened in Church Lane, Hedge End. The force has shared pictures of a male they wish to speak to.
He is pictured wearing a grey hooded top, with Gym King written across the back of the shoulders, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” police added.
“Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240196750. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.