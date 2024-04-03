Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for two men after the popular vacuum cleaner was swiped from Sainsbury’s in Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The theft took place between 1.25pm and 1.30pm on January 8.

The Henry hoover was valued at £130. Police have released a CCTV image of two males they wish to speak to after £330 worth of items were stolen from the same shop on two separate occasions that day.

Police are searching for two men after a Henry hoover was stolen from Sainsbury's in Hedge End. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

One man is described as white, aged approximately 24, roughly 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. He has scruffy black hair, is clean shaven and was seen wearing a black puffer coat, black trousers and black trainers.

The second man is described as white, aged around 44-years-old and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He has black hair which is gelled back with a beard, and was seen wearing a black coat, dark navy blue trousers, black shoes, black jumper and blue jeans.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”