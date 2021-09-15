Here's why shops are being warned about selling baked beans to kids

A police force has issued the warning in response to a rise in a bizarre trend on TikTok known as ‘beaning’.

Videos shared on the social media platform show children smearing baked beans on driveways, cars and doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baked beans. Picture: Shutterstock

The News’ sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that West Yorkshire Police have warned shop staff to be wary if youngsters are buying a large amount of beans.

PCSO Michelle Owens said: ‘It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called "beaning".

‘This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

‘If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.’

Have you heard about this ‘beaning’ phenomenon? Let us know in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron