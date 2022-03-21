Police said they had arrested two men, aged 34 and 40, on suspicion of burglary offences following the incident in Southampton late on Sunday evening.

It comes after two men had been sighted on CCTV on the site of the old B&M store on Auckland Road just before 11.20pm.

Police appeal

‘Upon police arrival a man had been detained by two members of the public after it was alleged that he was attempting to leave the site carrying various scrap metal items,’ a police spokesman said.

‘A pair of bolt cutters and ratchet cutters, as well as a pair of gloves, were located near to the detained man.’

The 34-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for burglary.

Officers located another man nearby to the scene matching a description given to them – resulting in the 40 year-old man being arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They both remain in custody.

