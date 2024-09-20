Injuries reported after Blue Honda crashes into parked cars in Gosport as police called to incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A blue Honda crashed into two parked cars in Gosport with police being called to the scene.
The collision took place in Nobes Avenue early this morning. One eye-witness said he saw the hatchback crash into a parked vehicle.
He added that he saw a woman being talked to in the back of a police car at roughly 9.15am this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were alerted about the road traffic collision at 8.21am
She added that the incident involved a vehicle and two parked cars. “Minor injuries were reported,” she said. “No arrests have been made.”