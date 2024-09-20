Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blue Honda crashed into two parked cars in Gosport with police being called to the scene.

The collision took place in Nobes Avenue early this morning. One eye-witness said he saw the hatchback crash into a parked vehicle.

A picture of a Blue Honda after crashing into a parked white hatchback in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. | The News

He added that he saw a woman being talked to in the back of a police car at roughly 9.15am this morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were alerted about the road traffic collision at 8.21am

She added that the incident involved a vehicle and two parked cars. “Minor injuries were reported,” she said. “No arrests have been made.”