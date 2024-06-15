House taped off in North End, Portsmouth, as police vehicles and officers spotted at scene

By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jun 2024, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A house in Portsmouth has been taped off with officers spotted at the scene.

Video footage shows police outside an address in Stubbington Avenue, North End. Three police vehicles were seen parked nearby.

Police tape has sectioned off the house, blocking the public from going inside. Officers were seen outside the front door.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for more details about an incidents.

Related topics:PolicePortsmouthHampshire