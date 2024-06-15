Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A house in Portsmouth has been taped off with officers spotted at the scene.

Video footage shows police outside an address in Stubbington Avenue, North End. Three police vehicles were seen parked nearby.

Police tape has sectioned off the house, blocking the public from going inside. Officers were seen outside the front door.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...