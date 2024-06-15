Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been spotted carrying out enquiries across the city today.

Police were seen operating in Stubbington Avenue, North End, earlier this afternoon - with a house being taped off from the public. Video footage shows three vehicles at the scene alongside emergency personnel.

Officers were also seen at Asda in the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton Road, Fratton, this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said this all relates to an incident where an injured man was seen across several streets in North End.

Police have taped off a house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, after a man was seen wandering around the streets with a visible hand injury. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

He was spotted passing through Farlington Road, Laburnum Grove, Queens Road, Pink Road and Chichester Road before and after 2pm yesterday afternoon. The male had visible injuries to his hand. He is described as white, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and of a large build, and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black shorts.

The force previously said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the man in the areas and at the times mentioned above. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have also seen the man in the company of anyone else.”