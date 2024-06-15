Why police taped off house in Portsmouth and seen operating in Fratton Asda
Police were seen operating in Stubbington Avenue, North End, earlier this afternoon - with a house being taped off from the public. Video footage shows three vehicles at the scene alongside emergency personnel.
Officers were also seen at Asda in the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton Road, Fratton, this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said this all relates to an incident where an injured man was seen across several streets in North End.
He was spotted passing through Farlington Road, Laburnum Grove, Queens Road, Pink Road and Chichester Road before and after 2pm yesterday afternoon. The male had visible injuries to his hand. He is described as white, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and of a large build, and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black shorts.
The force previously said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the man in the areas and at the times mentioned above. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have also seen the man in the company of anyone else.”
The police spokeswoman said the force is continuing to ask anyone with information to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240250886. Reports can also be submitted to the police online via its website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.