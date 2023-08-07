The force launched an investigation in June when the afterbirth was found, leading to concern for the unknown woman and child – who desperately need help, according to Hampshire police.

The human organ was found in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton on Wednesday, June 21. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now issued a photograph – taken from CCTV footage of an area near to the scene - of a man believed to have key information about what happened.

Officers investigating the discovery of a human placenta are looking for this man.

A force spokesperson said: “This man is believed to have been in the Dale Road/Holly Brook Park area on Saturday 1 July at around midday. If this is you, or you know who he is, we urge you to make contact with police as soon as possible.

“We are also still keen to speak to anyone who has concerns for someone close to them who may have recently given birth, whether it be a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone within their local community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We remain extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother who recently gave birth, we believe between June 17and 21 in the Holly Brook Park area.

“Our number one priority is the welfare of both the mother and child involved, and as such we need anyone with concerns for a girl or woman they know to make contact with us. We recognise that the mother may be fearful of identifying herself and she needs your help to get the care she and her baby desperately need.

“The trauma experienced by giving birth alone will continue to affect her unless she receives the appropriate support as soon as possible, even if she believes she is okay.

“If you have information regarding a woman or girl you think may have been pregnant, or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months, including withdrawing from friends, family and social ties, please forward their name to any of the contacts below. All names will be treated with the upmost discretion and can easily be discounted from enquiries without delay, if they are not the mother we are seeking.

“The mother and child desperately need help. Please help us to help them.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference Op Holdo/44230246419.