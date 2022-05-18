The shocking incident on Wednesday May 11 around 10.40am saw two men approach a mother and child before one man suddenly grabbed the infant in The Mount, Ringwood, and ran off.

But the predators were forced to abandon their ruthless day-time abduction after the mum’s fearless dog chased after the villain carrying the girl and sunk its teeth into him – forcing the criminal duo to flee.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

A week on from the incident, amid concern in the community, Hampshire police said they had not made any arrests yet.

But the force said it was continuing its probe to catch the fugitives whilst moving to restore confidence to the public.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing. Local officers continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area,’ a police spokesman said.

A mum with a toddler, who lives nearby, said: ‘Even if these people aren't local and are opportunists it’s still worrying that people can do that in broad daylight and remain untraced.

‘It’s especially scary that people can be so brazen to do that when you have a child yourself.

‘If you look at where The Mount is – right by the A31 – it’s a convenient location to make a quick getaway.’

She added: ‘It’s lucky the dog was there and was able to bite the man carrying the girl. What a hero. I dread to think what would have happened otherwise.’

