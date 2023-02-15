Hunt for female robber with scars on face who ambushed Portsmouth driver goes on

As reported, robbers demanded a lift before attacked the victims and stealing the car which was later crashed. Police arrested two people following the incident and despite a public appeal are yet to have tracked down a white female with scars. on her face following the robbery in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday morning around 12.45am.

The robbery happened as the two men were in a car on Hanway Road when two women and a man got into the vehicle and demanded a lift on Wednesday February 8 around 12.45am. The driver, a man in his 40s, drove for around 20 minutes visiting locations including St. Michael’s Road and St. Edmund’s School. He eventually came to a stop on Lord Montgomery Way.

Police appeal

‘The driver was then assaulted in his car by one of the two women. He got out of his vehicle and was approached by a further three men who assaulted him, causing injuries to his face and chest. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged,’ a police statement previously said.

‘The second victim, a man in his 20s, was also assaulted, sustaining minor injuries. The three people who got into the vehicle, which is a gold Toyota Yaris, then stole it and drove it towards the M275 before crashing it. The vehicle has since been seized by officers.’

Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery, theft of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit, driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle while unfit through drink. Both have been released on conditional police bail as the probe continues.

Police have now said ‘enquiries were continuing’ as they look to catch the female aged between 20 and 30 with a slim build, black hair and scars on her face.