A boy was left injured on a bus after he was grabbed round the collar by a man who shouted in his face.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

The hunt is now on to find an older man with grey hair and a long beard after the incident happened on Friday 29 November between 3:00pm and 3:30pm.

It happened when a 12-year-old boy was on the Number 67 Stagecoach bus between Petersfield and East Meon. The boy was approach by the man who grabbed him by the collar and shouted at him. The boy received minor injuries as a result.

“As part of our investigation, we are issuing these CCTV images to see if anyone can help us identify a man we would like to speak to, who may be able to provide us with more information,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please report this to us by calling 101 with reference 44240520827, or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.