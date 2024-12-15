Beauty and The Beast at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal review: Marvellous panto time in this fantastic retelling
For this year’s pantomime, New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth has once more returned to the trusted hands of Jordan Productions. It may not have celebrities from TV or the pop charts among its cast, but it more than makes up for that in talent and experience.
While their names are never in the title, it’s typically the dame and her sidekick who carry much of the show, and many of the laughs. This is Chris Aukett’s third time here at the NTR, and as Dame Dottie he’s got the mix of saucy slapstick spot on. The parade of increasingly wild outfits are worth a credit in their own right. Pity the gents in the front row – on press night it’s ‘sexy Humpty Dumpty’ John who becomes the target of Dottie’s affections.
However, John gives as good as he gets, even managing to throw Aukett off his stride. And Christian James as Dottie’s son, Potty Pierre, gets the kids on board with ease.
At a towering 6ft 6ins, Lewes Roberts is an inspired piece of casting in the dual role of the Prince and The Beast. His introduction as the preening, self-regarding Prince to a reworked Lady Marmalade is hilarious. And once he’s transformed, Roberts brings a wonderful physicality to his performance as the animalistic Beast.
His rendition of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human after he’s cursed brings new layers to the song, and even manages to conjure an emotion one doesn’t normally associate with panto: pathos. Even through the mask, his powerful vocals ring clear.
Beauty is played by Breanna Bradshaw in what is her first professional role since graduating from the Italia Conti school last summer. The female lead in panto is often a fairly unforgiving role – others get the best lines and have more fun, but she more than holds her own. It’s a great debut.
Brendan Hooper as Beauty’s father, Jean Jacques, sings a lovely, heartfelt version of Elvis Costello’s She – but naturally it’s totally undercut by Dottie and Pierre’s tomfoolery.
The French setting is mostly evoked through Rebecca Vere’s ‘eavily accented Fairy Formidable, who has a ball going head-to-head with Rachel Stanley’s eminently boo-able Malevolent.
The jokes ladle on the fromage, with many a groan-inducing pun. Would we expect any less?
But it is the ‘ok’/’alright’ scene with Dottie and Pierre which had my kids howling with laughter the most. It’s a brilliant piece of sustained slapstick – I dread to think how many plates they’re going to get through by the end of the 38-show run.
The climax where the curse is broken brought audible gasps – it’s slickly done and effective.
And with a finale featuring Prince’s timeless Let’s Go Crazy, what’s not to love?
Tickets from £10 to £28.50. Go to newtheatreroyal.com. Until January 5.
