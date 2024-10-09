Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waterlooville vape shops have had illegal stock seized by the police and trading standards following a check earlier this week.

A Waterlooville shop had a number of illegal vapes seized following a visit from the police, Hampshire County Council and Trading Standards. | Hampshire Police

Vape shops in Waterlooville were visited by the Police and Hampshire County Council Trading Standards team on Monday, October 7 with 15 bags worth of illegal vapes seized from two of them. Some of the products are believed to be well over the legal volume limit for nicotine E-Liquids.

Waterlooville police posted on Facebook: “Yesterday (October 7) Waterlooville NPT joined Hampshire County Council’s Trading Standards team as they conducted checks on a number of vape shops in the town centre.

“Under UK regulations, the legal volume limit for nicotine E-Liquids in UK disposable vapes is 2ml, which generally provides up to 600 puffs per device. The teams seized 15 bags worth of illegal vapes and tobacco products from one store, including vapes advertised as being ’15,000+ puffs’, and a bag of items without trademarks from another.”

The items seized are now now being investigated by Trading Standards while police enquiries continue. The police also confirmed that the shops remain open following the seizing of items.