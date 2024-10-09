Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are calling for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a Hampshire town in the early hours of the morning with two men arrested.

The man in his 40s suffered a concussion and injuries to his ribs and face after being assaulted in Bishop’s Waltham between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday, September 29. The incident took place outside the old Lloyds Bank on St George’s Square/Houchin Street with police arresting a 45-year-old from Bishop’s Waltham and a 21-year-old from Poole.

Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an assault in Bishop’s Waltham.

“Officers launched an investigation and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 45-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham and a 21-year-old man from Poole have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are still carrying out enquiries and would like for witnesses to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries?

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44240422519.”

The police have also advised that anyone with information can also submit it via their website.