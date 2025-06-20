Increase in anti-social behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth results in dispersal order this weekend

By Sophie Lewis

Published 20th Jun 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 19:02 BST
A dispersal order has been issued this weekend following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

The police have taken to social media to confirm that a dispersal order will be in place this weekend across Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

This comes following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area and the dispersal order will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22.

Following anti-social behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth the police have issued a dispersal order which will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22. The order covers the areas pictured, which include South Parade Pier, the Hotwalls, and the Camber.placeholder image
The order covers the areas pictured, which include South Parade Pier, the Hotwalls, and the Camber.

The Portsmouth Police Facebook says: “The dispersal order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers the area shown on the map.

“This will be reviewed and could be extended if we continue to receive reports of ASB in the area.

“The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.”

The post also says that it is a criminal offence to refuse to comply with the order.

As a result of the dispersal order, officers will be patrolling in the area and anyone aged under 16 will be taken home and a follow up will be put in place.

