Increase in anti-social behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth results in dispersal order this weekend
The police have taken to social media to confirm that a dispersal order will be in place this weekend across Southsea and Old Portsmouth.
This comes following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area and the dispersal order will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22.
The Portsmouth Police Facebook says: “The dispersal order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers the area shown on the map.
“The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.”
The post also says that it is a criminal offence to refuse to comply with the order.
As a result of the dispersal order, officers will be patrolling in the area and anyone aged under 16 will be taken home and a follow up will be put in place.