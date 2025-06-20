A dispersal order has been issued this weekend following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have taken to social media to confirm that a dispersal order will be in place this weekend across Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

This comes following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area and the dispersal order will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following anti-social behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth the police have issued a dispersal order which will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22. The order covers the areas pictured, which include South Parade Pier, the Hotwalls, and the Camber. | Dispersal Order

The Portsmouth Police Facebook says: “The dispersal order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers the area shown on the map.

Following anti-social behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth the police have issued a dispersal order which will be in place from June 20 at 5pm until 5pm on June 22. The order covers the areas pictured, which include South Parade Pier, the Hotwalls, and the Camber. | Police Dispersal Order

“The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post also says that it is a criminal offence to refuse to comply with the order.

As a result of the dispersal order, officers will be patrolling in the area and anyone aged under 16 will be taken home and a follow up will be put in place.