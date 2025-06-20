Man jailed after sexually assaulting teenage girl by kissing her neck and rubbing against her at the Wyvern pub

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 17:25 BST
A 54-year-old man has been jailed for a year after sexually assaulting a teenage girl by kissing her neck and inappropriately touching her at a pub.

Jason Franklin Smith from Waterlooville has been jailed for a year after he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at a pub in Lee-On-The-Solent.

A 54-year-old man from Waterlooville has been jailed for a year after he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at a pub in Lee-On-The-Solent. | Police

It was reported that on Saturday, March 18, 2023, Smith was in the Wyvern in Common Barn Lane, when he approached the victim from behind, wrapped his arms around her chest, kissed her down her neck and stated that he couldn’t wait for her 18th birthday.

The same evening he approached the victim again from behind and rubbed his groin on her leg and buttocks.

Smith, of London Road, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, April 22.

He was jailed for a year at the same court today (Friday, June 20, 2025) and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for a year and is subject to a restraining order.

Officer in the case, PC Lynsey Tallon said: “I’m pleased that the court has sent Smith to prison for these assaults that have had a significant impact on the victim causing her anxiety and stress over a long period of time.

“The restraining order and requirement to sign the sex offenders register will also provide reassurance to the victim and her family”.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual assault to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

