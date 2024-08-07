Man hiding behind tree in Emsworth jumps out at woman walking dog and exposes himself in front of her
The female was walking her dog in Hollybank Woods, Emsworth, today when she was approached by the pervert. Havant Police said: “Unfortunately today we have had another report of exposure at Hollybank Woods in Emsworth.
“At approximately 12pm, a male appeared from behind a tree and exposed himself to a lone female walking her dog. This male has been described as tall, stocky with dark hair and wearing dark clothing. A full search of the woods was conducted but no one was located matching this description.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240336974. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Havant Police added: “If you are walking alone through these woods please be aware of your own personal safety.
“If possible walk with another person and keep your phone easily accessible and report to police if an incident occurs, the sooner this is reported the sooner we can respond. If you have been a victim of exposure at Hollybank Woods recently and have not reported it we would urge you to report it to us.”