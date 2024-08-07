Man hiding behind tree in Emsworth jumps out at woman walking dog and exposes himself in front of her

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man hiding behind a tree indecently exposed himself in front a woman walking past.

The female was walking her dog in Hollybank Woods, Emsworth, today when she was approached by the pervert. Havant Police said: “Unfortunately today we have had another report of exposure at Hollybank Woods in Emsworth.

Police said a man hiding behind a tree in Hollybank Woods, Emsworth, indecently exposed himself in front of a woman walking a dog.Police said a man hiding behind a tree in Hollybank Woods, Emsworth, indecently exposed himself in front of a woman walking a dog.
Police said a man hiding behind a tree in Hollybank Woods, Emsworth, indecently exposed himself in front of a woman walking a dog. | Google Street View

“At approximately 12pm, a male appeared from behind a tree and exposed himself to a lone female walking her dog. This male has been described as tall, stocky with dark hair and wearing dark clothing. A full search of the woods was conducted but no one was located matching this description.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240336974. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Havant Police added: “If you are walking alone through these woods please be aware of your own personal safety.

“If possible walk with another person and keep your phone easily accessible and report to police if an incident occurs, the sooner this is reported the sooner we can respond. If you have been a victim of exposure at Hollybank Woods recently and have not reported it we would urge you to report it to us.”

Related topics:EmsworthWoodsPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice