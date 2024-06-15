Injured man seen wandering around several Portsmouth streets with police searching for answers
The male was seen travelling in the North End area, passing through Farlington Road, Laburnum Grove, Queens Road, Pink Road and Chichester Road before and after 2pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a description of him to help with their investigation.
He is described as white, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and of a large build. The man was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black shorts.
Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the man in the areas and at the times mentioned above. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have also seen the man in the company of anyone else.
“If you have any information which might assist in our enquiries, including any footage – CCTV, dash cam, doorbell camera or mobile phone – please call 101 and quote incident number 44240250886.” Reports can also be submitted to the police online via its website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.