A man with a visible hand injury was seen wandering around Portsmouth yesterday afternoon.

The male was seen travelling in the North End area, passing through Farlington Road, Laburnum Grove, Queens Road, Pink Road and Chichester Road before and after 2pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a description of him to help with their investigation.

A man with a visible hand injury was spotted in the North End area of Portsmouth, including Chichester Road. Picture: Google Street View | Google Street View

He is described as white, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and of a large build. The man was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black shorts.

Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the man in the areas and at the times mentioned above. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have also seen the man in the company of anyone else.