Intelligence task force uncovers potential modern slavery in Hampshire, say police

Picture: John Devlin

Intel has been compiled by Hampshire Constabulary and its partners has highlighted potential modern slavery incidents in the Solent region.

Historically the shoreline in the Hill Head area has been raised as an area of concern. Police say they have received a number of reports over the years of large groups of people cockle picking in this area, with our enquiries focusing on the suspected exploitation of workers tasked with collecting the shellfish.

READ NEXT: Thousands of Instagram accounts deactivated and reports of lost followers

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘As a modern slavery task group – which includes the police, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council – we have carried out operations in the area which have involved intercepting this activity and safeguarding any potential victims of exploitation.

‘This multi-agency operational activity went ahead again on Monday 12 September this year, based on intelligence developed by the partners, and fortunately no offences or victims were identified on this occasion. We are confident that as a result of the partnership intervention work we have seen a significant decrease in the activity in this area, and a reduction in the number of reports made to police.