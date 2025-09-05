An investigation has been launched after a teen spotted an indecent man touching himself inappropriately in the woods.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 10am on Wednesday September 3, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Hollybank Woods when she witnessed a man indecently exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

A police officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has been described as white, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, of average build and he was seen wearing a black hooded top, black jeans and black shoes.

The police are hoping to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and recalls seeing the man described above.