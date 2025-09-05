Investigation sparked after indecently exposed man spotted touching himself in Emsworth woods

An investigation has been launched after a teen spotted an indecent man touching himself inappropriately in the woods.

At approximately 10am on Wednesday September 3, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Hollybank Woods when she witnessed a man indecently exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The woman left the area and was not physically harmed but the police have launched an appeal for more information.

The man has been described as white, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, of average build and he was seen wearing a black hooded top, black jeans and black shoes.

The police are hoping to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and recalls seeing the man described above.

Contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 44250398654 if you have any information.

