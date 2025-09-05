A Havant man has been jailed for two and a half years for burglary after stealing a number of items from an address in Cosham.

Tyrone Bellamy, 30, of Steep Close, pled guilty to burglary dwelling and theft and was sentenced to 930 days in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, August 29.

The incident took place on Friday, November 1, 2024, when a man in his 30s returned to his address on Cosham Park Avenue to discover a gold watch, TV, a new pair of trainers, wine and six bottles of aftershave had been stolen while he was out.

Tyrone Bellamy, 30, of Steep Close in Havant, has been jailed for two and a half years for burglary. | Hampshire Police

Bellamy was soon identified as the culprit after being captured by the victim’s neighbour’s CCTV and was subsequently arrested following further police enquires.

PC Róisín Wilby of the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “I am very happy with the result that Bellamy received and feel this sends a clear message to those who choose to break into people’s properties that they will face justice for their actions.

“Burglary is a serious offence and can often be part of a wider picture of criminality, as the thefts can be linked to, or fund, other forms of criminal activity.

“This offending will not be tolerated in Portsmouth, and I would urge anyone who is aware of anything suspicious that could be linked to a burglary to report it to us.”

The police provide advice on how to protect your home from burglary on their website. This can be found at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/