Police are continuing enquiries after a stranger was spotted twice by teachers.

At Netley Abbey Junior School on Tuesday afternoon, between 12.30pm and 1pm, the man was reported giving sealed treats to some pupils, before leaving.

He returned a minutes later and was spotted by school staff – driving away towards Grange Road and Victoria Road once he was seen.

A man was spotted twice at the school and allegedly gave sealed biscuits to schoolchildren. Police are appealing for more information. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers are now conducting extra patrols at the school at drop-off times, and when students are walking home after the school day.

Hedge End police said this will be done over the next few days to reassure parents.

People are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.

‘The man is alleged to have approached a small number of schoolchildren at around 12.50pm, offering them a sealed biscuit, before leaving the scene,’ Hedge End police said.

‘School staff members then witnessed the man return a few minutes later, before driving away in a vehicle towards Grange Road and Victoria Road.

‘We fully appreciate that this will have been a concerning incident for parents to become aware of via the school; however, enquiries remain ongoing to identify those responsible.

‘Parents and students are being urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to staff members or by calling police via 101.