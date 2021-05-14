The university faced a ‘ransomware’ attack last month and had to shut its campus to students and staff.

It reopened on April 21 and is operational but even now some systems ‘remain offline,’ a spokesman said.

Hampshire police were investigating the incident. An internal university email seen by The News said the incident was a ransomware attack.

The institution has said there was a cyber incident.

A university spokesman said: ‘Many of our key systems are now operational and our campus reopened on Wednesday, April 21.

‘While some of our systems remain offline to protect users, we are in contact with our staff and students to ensure they are inconvenienced as little as possible and to ensure workarounds are in place until all systems are securely restored.

‘While investigations continue it is too early to draw any conclusions in relation to the cause of the incident, but we will keep staff and students informed as the investigation progresses, as well as the relevant authorities and partners.’

