Investigation launched after cigarette-thieving duo break into convenience store in early hours of morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 18:01 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 18:01 BST
A convenience store has been targetted by a cigarette-pinching robbers who made off on pushbikes in the early hours of this morning.

The Spar store, in London Road, Portsmouth, has been partially taped off by police after forced entry was gained in the early hours of this morning (July 16).

Officers have said that at 4.20am, two people broke into the convenience store and pinched a number of cigarettes before leaving the area on pushbikes.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250316191.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceHampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice