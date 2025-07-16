Investigation launched after cigarette-thieving duo break into convenience store in early hours of morning
A convenience store has been targetted by a cigarette-pinching robbers who made off on pushbikes in the early hours of this morning.
The Spar store, in London Road, Portsmouth, has been partially taped off by police after forced entry was gained in the early hours of this morning (July 16).
Officers have said that at 4.20am, two people broke into the convenience store and pinched a number of cigarettes before leaving the area on pushbikes.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250316191.