Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after disruption was sparked at a protest in Aldershot.

Unfortunately, at around 6:45pm a minority of the 200 people present got involved in criminal activity, throwing objects and subjecting people to racial abuse. Officers arrived at the scene quickly to address the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, an officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the disruption.

The police have immediately instigated a thorough investigation to identify those responsible which includes reviewing evidence from the officers’ body-worn cameras, footage captured by our colleagues at National Police Air Service and CCTV cameras in the local area.

This is taking place alongside enquiries with witnesses at the scene and engagement within the local community.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: “The swift and decisive actions of our officers last night saw this incident brought under control, preventing further harm to the community in Aldershot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our role is to protect people’s lawful right to protest, while also preventing serious disorder and disruption to the local community and this is what happened last night.

“It is totally unacceptable to turn that lawful right into criminal acts including incidents of criminal damage, racial abuse and intimidation. This will not be tolerated in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

“Our specialist teams are working hard to identify anyone who has committed a criminal offence and we will take swift and robust action against those people.

“As ever, we continue to speak to our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to ensure we have our teams where they need to be and we are constantly reviewing our patrol plans to reassure residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those whose behaviour falls below the standard we expect and who choose to act outside of the law.”

As part of that ongoing work, the police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward as it may help with our enquiries. Were you in the area last night? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any footage which may help the investigation?