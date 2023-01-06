Is it illegal to drive without a working car horn? When can you sound your horn according to the Highway Code?
AS people return back to work after the festivities and traffic is high, when is it okay to sound your car horn and is it illegal to drive without one working?
The Highway Code outlines that, according to rule 112, motorists should only use their horn when their vehicle is moving and when they are alerting other drivers of their presence or if they are warning other drivers of danger.
Drivers should not use their horn as a greeting or as a form of aggression or annoyance, and they should not sound their horn if they are stationary.
You are not supposed to sound your horn at night in built up areas between the hours of 11.30am and 7am and it is illegal to use your horn between those hours on a ‘restricted road’, which is a road that has street lights and a 30mph speed limit.
If you are caught beeping your horn without a good reason, you may be issued a fixed penalty notice of £30, which could increase up to £1,000 if it is disputed and then taken to court.
A car horn is considered as a safety feature on your car, and if it is not working properly, it could be deemed as a minor fault on your MoT. If the feature is not working at all, it would cause your MoT to fail.
It is advisable to get your car horn fixed as soon as possible if you notice that it is no longer working.