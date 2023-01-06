The Highway Code outlines that, according to rule 112, motorists should only use their horn when their vehicle is moving and when they are alerting other drivers of their presence or if they are warning other drivers of danger.

Drivers should not use their horn as a greeting or as a form of aggression or annoyance, and they should not sound their horn if they are stationary.

You are not supposed to sound your horn at night in built up areas between the hours of 11.30am and 7am and it is illegal to use your horn between those hours on a ‘restricted road’, which is a road that has street lights and a 30mph speed limit.

Queuing traffic. There are rules on when car horns can be sounded - and whether they must be working or not

A car horn is considered as a safety feature on your car, and if it is not working properly, it could be deemed as a minor fault on your MoT. If the feature is not working at all, it would cause your MoT to fail.